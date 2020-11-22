| 7.3°C Dublin

Brendan Rodgers is returning to Anfield with more than a few aces in his pack

John Aldridge

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers (left) and Jamie Vardy. (Chris Radburn/PA) Expand

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers (left) and Jamie Vardy. (Chris Radburn/PA)

LEICESTER striker Jamie Vardy will fancy his chances of tearing Liverpool’s decimated defence apart at Anfield tonight, as football tries to recover from two weeks of total madness.

We all questioned whether the international break should go ahead while the world is trying to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, but FIFA and UEFA gave the green light to matches being played all over the globe, and, inevitably, it was a mess.

Never mind the reality that we are all struggling to watch Ireland play matches right now, as playing international football while this evil virus is surging once again was a ridiculous and dangerous decision.

