Brendan Rodgers could yet have last laugh on those who mocked him at Anfield

Eamonn Sweeney

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers and Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the match. Photo: Oli Scarff/REUTERS

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers and Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the match. Photo: Oli Scarff/REUTERS

Leicester City’s performance in the FA Cup quarter-final was bad news not just for Manchester United but for Liverpool too.

Last season’s late fade-out, coupled with the recent losses through injury of James Maddison and Harvey Barnes, may have given sides chasing Champions League spots hope that Brendan Rodgers’ team would falter again.

Yesterday’s display suggested that’s not going to happen. When Leicester needed a win against United in the final game of last season to reach the Champions League, they lacked the necessary self-belief.

