Brendan Rodgers could yet have last laugh on those who mocked him at Anfield

Leicester City’s performance in the FA Cup quarter-final was bad news not just for Manchester United but for Liverpool too.

Last season’s late fade-out, coupled with the recent losses through injury of James Maddison and Harvey Barnes, may have given sides chasing Champions League spots hope that Brendan Rodgers’ team would falter again.

Yesterday’s display suggested that’s not going to happen. When Leicester needed a win against United in the final game of last season to reach the Champions League, they lacked the necessary self-belief.

This term Leicester are a different proposition. They may have been aided yesterday by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision not to start Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw and by the absence of Marcus Rashford through injury. But the loss of Maddison and Barnes was probably a bigger blow and the home team made light of it.

Leicester were so clearly superior that the score line flattered the losers. The siege anticipated when Fernandes, Shaw, Edinson Cavani and Scott McTominay were introduced just after the hour mark never transpired. Instead City moved further ahead 15 minutes later and saw out the remaining time extremely comfortably.

It’s fitting that this defining performance came in the manager’s 100th game in charge. Leicester have played a lot of fine football in that time but concrete reward has been lacking, as it was during his spell at Liverpool.

Now with an FA Cup semi-final against Southampton to come and seven points in hand over the fifth-placed side in the league, Rodgers’ day may be at hand.

He is prodigiously under-rated, a perhaps unfairly perceived air of portentous self-importance making him a tempting target for mockery. So he never really got the proper credit for bringing Liverpool closer to a Premier League than anyone else in the fallow years preceding the arrival of Jurgen Klopp.

His Celtic achievements elicited a collective ‘so what?’, but keeping a side unbeaten through an entire domestic season is at the very least a significant triumph of rigour and resolve. Neil Lennon’s subsequent struggles indicate it might not have been quite as easy as it seemed.

Last season’s late collapse also gave ammunition to the detractors. But the truth is that Brendan Rodgers’ only rival as finest ever Irish manager cross channel is Martin O’Neill who has a 20-year head start on his fellow Northerner.

Like Man City and Liverpool, Leicester are an impressive expression of their manager’s philosophy of the game. Their distinctive style is, epitomised by the moment in the 52nd minute when Youri Tielemans played a 1-2 with Kelechi Iheanacho to escape Nemanja Matic, surged forward and swept a precise shot past Dean Henderson from the edge of the box.

Only Manchester City are more attractive and exhilarating than the Foxes in full flow. Whereas the likes of United and Spurs rely heavily on a few mighty individual contributions, Leicester are all about the collective. That’s why their progress hasn’t been stalled by the loss of Maddison and Barnes and why they’ve even managed to overcome a highly unusual eight-game goal drought for Jamie Vardy.

With their main striker dormant, Iheanacho has stepped up with seven goals in his last four games while Tielemans and Ayoze Perez have picked up the slack in midfield.

Things like that happen on good teams and the obvious confidence of City’s attacking players is probably rooted in the premium Rodgers places on creativity and self-expression. Beneath that dour exterior beats the heart of a footballing romantic. The romanticism is tempered by pragmatism. If Leicester are more obviously impressive as an attacking force, they are no slouches defensively either. There’s something conspicuously well-organised about a unit anchored by 33-year-old Jonny Evans.

Six years after being declared superfluous to requirements at Old Trafford, Evans looks better than anyone United currently possess in his position. City rarely make the kind of mistakes which gifted Iheanacho his two goals.

There is a great sense of players playing to the maximum of their ability under Rodgers. Unheralded on his arrival from Genk four years ago Wilfred Ndidi has become the finest defensive midfielder in the league, topping the charts for most tackles made three seasons in a row. Yesterday he was at the centre of an abrasive display which hustled and harassed United’s midfield into unhappy irrelevance.

Ndidi is a big fan of Rodgers, explaining that, “Since he came, I have improved as a player because I now understand simple things I never knew. No disrespect to other managers but Brendan took his time to explain things like understanding the game, where you can actually be and how you can actually improve yourself and your quality.”

At a time when the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Spurs and even United appear bedevilled by uncertainty, Leicester seem to have found the perfect match between manager and team. That’s why they’re getting the better of sides with much greater resources.

The United team whose downfall Rodgers plotted yesterday has an annual wage bill £100m greater than Leicester’s. Arsenal’s is £50m greater. Even Crystal Palace and Everton spend more on wages than the Foxes.

Something special is going on at the King Power. Brendan Rodgers, one time butt of the football hipster joke, is about to have a definitive last laugh. It turns out he really is as good as he thinks he is.

He may even be better.