Brazil international Lucas Paqueta reveals what ‘cemented’ decision to join West Ham in club-record transfer

West Ham United's Said Benrahma and Lyon's Lucas Paqueta (right) battle for the ball during the UEFA Europa League quarter final first leg match at London Stadium, London. Picture date: Thursday April 7, 2022.

Lucas Paqueta highlighted his experience playing against West Ham as one of the reasons he moved to the club earlier this summer.

After months of speculation regarding his future at Lyon, the Brazilian international joined David Moyes’ side in a club-record deal worth around £51m.

Paqueta’s arrival is seen as a coup in east London. A key component in Tite’s international set-up heading into the World Cup, the 25-year-old is the headline addition of a statement transfer window, with over £170m spent to strengthen Moyes’ squad.

Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle were continually linked with a move for the midfielder, but West Ham landed a player even Moyes admitted he did not think the club could reach at times.

During the Hammers’ run to last season’s Europa League semi-finals, Paqueta formed part of the Lyon side who were beaten in the final eight.

The French side claimed a draw at the London Stadium before losing convincingly on home soil and Paqueta says the passion of the support in east London played a major part in his decision to move.

Speaking to the club’s official website, the midfielder said: “After we played West Ham in the Europa League last season, we all said, as players, what a fantastic stadium it was and how great the fans were and what great energy there was in the place.

“That’s definitely something that influenced my decision as well. Without a doubt, it’s an incredible club and something that I wanted to experience.

“It was really that desire that everybody at the club showed in this amazing project they have and the fact they wanted to include me in that really cemented my decision.”

