Tuesday 29 May 2018

Brazil captain tips Liverpool's new signing for Premier League success

Liverpool have been interested in Fabinho for some time. Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images
Jonathan Veal

Brazil captain Thiago Silva has backed his compatriot Fabinho to be a success at Liverpool.

The Reds agreed a deal to sign the Monaco midfielder from July 1 for a fee of up to €50m (£43.7million) on Monday.

Fabinho has been capped four times by his country, but was omitted from their World Cup squad.

Silva has also faced the 24-year-old many times in France when Silva's Paris St Germain have come up against Monaco.

Speaking at Tottenham's training ground, where Brazil are preparing for the World Cup, Silva said of Fabinho: "He is really smart, a really technical player and I am sure he will get adapted to the Premier League as soon as he arrives here.

"He changed his position in Monaco, he was a right-back and now he is a midfielder.

"I don't know how Liverpool are thinking about using him, but I am sure they can use him in both."

Press Association

