Brady bonus as Burnley exercise 12 month option to extend Ireland winger's contract

Burnley have decided to keep Robbie Brady on board for another season after they decided to take up the option for an extra year on his contract.

Brady (28) was due to be out of contract with the Clarets at the end of this season, having joined from Norwich in January 2017 in a £13million deal, but the club confirmed today that Sean Dyche has decided to extend his stay by a year.

"The Clarets are delighted to confirm that Robbie Brady has extended his stay at Turf Moor. Burnley have exercised the 12-month option on his contract to keep the Irishman as an important member of Sean Dyche’s squad until June, 2021," the club said in a statement.

"Brady returned to training with the rest of the Clarets’ squad earlier this week ahead of an intended resumption of the Premier League programme later this summer. And extending his stay at Turf Moor will allow the former Manchester United and Hull City man the chance to reproduce the kind of form that saw him light up the league as the Clarets made their advance on Europe in 2017/18."

Jeff Hendrick is also due to be out of contract but the player's agent had been in discussions with the club over a new deal before the Premier League season was closed down to the Covic-19 pandemic.

