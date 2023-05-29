Bournemouth boss hails Irish keeper Mark Travers after ‘tough ask’ of late call-up for Premier League finale

Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neill praised Irish goalkeeper Mark Travers for his ability to come out of cold storage and come in for his first Premier League game in five months on the final day of the season.

Travers had started the season as first choice with the Cherries but lost his place early into the campaign, after conceding 16 goals in three games.

He came back into the side in late October, making 10 appearances, but after early January defeats to Manchester United (0-3) and Burnley (2-4) he did not feature again as Brazilian keeper Neto was preferred.

Neto missed Sunday’s Premier League finale away to Everton due to a bereavement and while the side lost 1-0, O’Neil was happy with Travers.

“I think it was a tough ask for him. Coming straight in, with very little notice, a tough game to come into,” O’Neil told the Bournemouth Daily Echo.

“I’ll need to watch it back really, but I thought he looked assured. I never felt any nerves around him being in there. I thought he did well.

“Thoughts with Neto as well, I hope he’s doing as well as possible in his situation. Neto had to leave the team hotel yesterday late for personal reasons.

"He's flown back to Brazil, our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family at this moment.”