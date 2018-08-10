Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe pays tribute to Ireland international Harry Arter as he leaves for Cardiff

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has admitted it was 'vary hard' for him to give the green light to Harry Arter's loan move to Cardiff, eight years after he signed him for just £4,000.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has admitted it was 'vary hard' for him to give the green light to Harry Arter's loan move to Cardiff, eight years after he signed him for just £4,000.

Arter became one of the shining lights of Bournemouth's rise up from the lower reaches of the English league to the Premier League, with the midfielder signed from non-league Woking in 2010 proving his worth time and again as he broke into the Republic of Ireland set-up under Martin O'Neill.

Arter appeared to be reluctant to move to Cardiff in this summer's transfer window, but he sealed his move on transfer deadline day and Howe has offered up this tribute.

"It was very difficult," he said of the decision to let Arter leave. "I think Harry's journey epitomises that of the team and the club where Harry came to the club from non-league and working his way up through the leagues, he has done it in such an impressive way.

"Tremendous desire, to achieve, to want to win, he has shown all those qualities that the team have and I can't speak highly enough of him.

"The difficulty is he desperately wanted to play and to give him that guarantee of playing opportunities was difficult for me.

"He didn't play great towards the back end of last season and we just felt we needed to keep him playing and enjoying his football - I think that's key for him. So we reluctantly agreed to let him go."

Howe went on to suggest Arter may be the best value for money signing of in his managerial career. "I think he has to be right up there," he added. "We never envisaged when we paid that money, although as I said many times it seemed like a lot of money to us then, that it would be such good business.

"We saw a talented player but we didn't quite know he would have all the attributes that he had and I think the biggest one would be that desire to win and want to improve you could see that every day.

"I have loved working with him every minute and it will be strange seeing him play for someone else but I wish him well."

Meanwhile, Arter has spoken of his excitement after securing the move to Premier League new-boys Cardiff, as he offered

"I'm delighted to be here," he said. "It's a big change for me having been at the same club for so long. It's a new challenge, and one that I'm very excited for. The challenge for the Club is similar to the challenge for me; it's going to be a long hard season, but one that the Club is prepared for, and I certainly am too. I'm really looking forward to it.

"Hopefully I can be a positive influence. Every player wants to affect the team in a good way, both on and off the pitch. I've had some great experiences with Bournemouth, getting promoted and staying in the Premier League, but now I'm looking to create similar experiences here."

Online Editors