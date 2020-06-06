Boost to Project Restart with zero positive results in latest round of Premier League Covid-19 testing

'The latest round of Covid-19 testing for Premier League players and staff showed no positive results' (stock photo)

The Premier League's plans for Project Restart have been given a fresh boost after there were no positive cases in the latest round of coronavirus tests.

A total of 1,195 players and club staff were tested in the sixth screening session, which took place on Thursday and Friday, and that yielded the second all-clear.

"The Premier League can confirm that on Thursday 4 June and Friday 5 June, 1,195 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, zero have tested positive," the league said in a statement.

The news is another step in the right direction for the league, which is scheduled to resume on June 17.

There were six positive cases from three clubs in round one, two from two clubs in round two, a further four from two clubs in round three, none from round four and one from round five.

That means there have been a total of 13 positives from 6,274 tests administered.

Testing will continue on a twice-weekly basis.

PA Media