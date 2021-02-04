Boost for Spurs with Dele Alli and Harry Kane both closer to a return to action

Jose Mourinho has been given a double boost after positive talks with Dele Alli and indications that Harry Kane is recovering quicker than was expected from his ankle injury and could be available for action next week.

The Tottenham manager met Alli on Tuesday and believes the midfielder could return to regular first-team duty as a “fundamental” figure once more.

Mourinho said the 24-year-old could offer “creation and magic” to the Spurs team having failed to get regular first-team football. The 24-year-old was deeply unhappy that a loan move to Paris St-Germain was blocked in the January transfer window by chairman Daniel Levy. Injuries to Kane and Giovani Lo Celso meant Levy was reluctant to let Alli leave without a replacement being found.

Asked whether Alli could be a leader again, Mourinho said: “I think he [Alli] has the potential to be a very important player for us, yes. Leader, leadership – what is that? Leadership on the pitch, leadership in the dressing room? That is a different story. A fundamental player who on the pitch can be very important for the team? Yes, the good Dele Alli – two years ago he was this, two years ago he was that – the good Dele Alli can be very, very important for Tottenham.”

Mourinho said he did not anticipate Alli would be back in action in time for the West Brom game or the FA Cup tie against Everton on Wednesday next week.

The Everton game is also a likely date for Kane’s return. Failing that, Kane should be fit in time for Tottenham’s trip to Manchester City the following weekend. The England captain suffered injuries to both ankles in the defeat to Liverpool last week.

