Boos ring out as Everton are still pointless after Sasa Kalajdzic grabs late goal to give Wolves win

Everton 0 Wolves 1

Sasa Kalajdzic scored three minutes from the end to hand Wolverhampton Wanderers their first win of the Premier League season with a 1-0 victory over Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday, piling more misery on their wasteful hosts.

Substitute Kalajdzic steered in a header from Pedro Neto's cross to earn Wolves their first points of the season, having ridden their luck as Everton spurned numerous opportunities to score first.

Everton looked like the more dangerous team but are left waiting for their first goal and point of the campaign in another demoralising defeat that was a carbon copy of their opening day loss to Fulham. The Merseysiders are rooted to the bottom of the standings having lost all three of their matches this season.

Wolves are 15th with three points.

Both teams had goals disallowed earlier, but Wolves finally found the breakthrough with their only shot on target in the game.

"I think it's massive, it's important for us that we gain confidence. I think we'll get even better," Kalajdzic said. "I was out for almost a year and now it's about step-by-step. I dreamed of being healthy. Goals come and go."

Manager Sean Dyche must wonder where to go from here, with his side's troubles in front of goal plain for all to see.

This is already looking like a season of toil after back-to-back relegation battles saw them narrowly avoid the drop, and the boos that rang out around the ground at the final whistle suggest the supporters have lost what little patience they had left.

Everton defender James Tarkowski flashed a shot into the side-netting from a tight angle when he should have hit the target, and Arnaut Danjuma volleyed wide from Nathan Patterson's cross.

A mix-up between Tarkowski and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford gave Fabio Silva a one-on-one chance, but he put his shot wide of the post in a big miss.

Pickford then made an astonishing stop from point-blank range when the ball appeared to ricochet off a team-mate in the six-yard box and seemed destined for the net.