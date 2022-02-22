Blues boss Tuchel insists ‘Lukaku is a part of our solution’

Thomas Tuchel has insisted the struggles of Romelu Lukaku, above, are no laughing matter, pledging Chelsea’s full protection for the Belgium striker. Photo: PA

Romelu Lukaku was not the only man to enter the record books at the weekend and, given who the holders had been for so long, it will not have gone unnoticed by Chelsea supporters that Tottenham Hotspur duo Harry Kane and Son Heung-min equalled a Premier League landmark.

The goal Son and Kane combined for against Manchester City was the 36th between the pair and equalled the record set by Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard. That is something Lukaku, who set the unwanted benchmark for the fewest number of touches with his seven against Crystal Palace, is likely to have known given how Drogba became a mentor for him.

Only Diego Costa has been among the most prolific strikers in a Chelsea shirt since the days of Drogba and he had Cesc Fabregas to feed from. Such was their understanding that Costa once shouted at Antonio Conte to send the Spanish midfielder on to the pitch from the substitutes’ bench and a couple of minutes later Fabregas had set up another Costa goal.

Ask Lukaku who he would shout for Thomas Tuchel to send on next to him at Chelsea and he is unlikely to be able to provide an answer. Only two players have set up more than one of Lukaku’s 10 goals this season, with Cesar Azpilicueta and Callum Hudson-Odoi notching two assists for him apiece.

Tuchel’s preference to choose two sixes, from N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho, means there is not a Lampard or Fabregas figure in midfield to look for Lukaku. Kovacic is the only player of the trio of central midfielders to have created a goal for him so far this season. Mason Mount is top of Chelsea’s assists chart, yet only one of his eight has come for Lukaku.

None of this, of course, excuses the fact Lukaku touched the ball only seven times against Palace, nor that he has not registered a single assist of his own this season ahead of tonight’s Champions League last-16 tie against Lille. But it should be something Tuchel is thinking hard about, even though the head coach answered “what can I do, I don’t know” to a question over how the player can become more involved.

Tuchel later offered more support by stressing: “It is not the time to laugh and make jokes about him, he is our player and we will protect him. Romelu will always be part of the solution.”

There was also an acknowledgement that the style of play Tuchel demands from Chelsea may be part of the issue.

“There is a history of strikers struggling a little bit at Chelsea, so it is not the easiest place in the world for strikers,” Tuchel said. “In my opinion, Chelsea is a team that is considered as a strong defensive team that is physical and has a certain attitude and grip in playing competitive football.

“We demand a lot from our strikers in terms of defending. We want to be a physical, hard-working group that is not shy to make it a physical and not only a skilful game.”

The visit of Lille is likely to prompt the 42nd change to his team by Tuchel, who very rarely names the same side, or even the same three attackers, for successive games.

Only one outfield player has played over 70 per cent of all minutes under him and that is defender Antonio Rudiger. Tuchel’s tinkering is partly down to injuries and Covid but it is not all enforced.

At Inter Milan, Lukaku had Lautaro Martinez and the pair were directly involved in 100 Serie A goals between them over the 2019/’20 and 2020/’21 seasons.

The fact Tuchel has started Lukaku in each of Chelsea’s past 10 games, would suggest the German is trying to create some understanding between his striker and the rest of the team.

A look down the list of the great Premier League partnerships tells you that Sergio Aguero had David Silva and Thierry Henry had Robert Pires. Until Tuchel finds a support act for Lukaku, Chelsea’s frontman is likely to remain out of tune – no matter how often he touches the ball.

