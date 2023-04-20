Blow to Arsenal’s title hopes: Mikel Arteta unsure if William Saliba will play again this season

William Saliba has enjoyed a superb season for the Gunners (BRadley Collyer/PA)
Initially, it was hoped Saliba would be in contention at the Etihad Stadium, but Arteta has cast doubt on the 22-year-old featuring again in the title run-in.
“The picture hasn’t changed from last week. Regarding William, we still have to wait a little bit more,” Arteta said on the eve of the Southampton game.
“He is not progressing as quick as we hoped. It’s a bit delicate and we want to be very certain when we push him that he is ready to absorb the load and the risk that we will take and at the moment that’s not possible to do.”
Asked if the issue could now leave Saliba sidelined until next season, Arteta added: “I don’t know, it’s a bit early (to make predictions).
“Probably next week we are going to have more certainty. There is some evolution, he is doing more activity.
Bukayo Saka missed from the spot at West Ham (Adam Davy/PA)
“I think that helped him, not only him but the people around him as well to understand what the reaction has to be, the support and protection that he needs and he will go again.
“He loves responsibility but he puts a lot on his shoulders as well. Again, if he had any doubt about how much people love him, respect him and admire him at the club I think he had a very overwhelming reaction from everyone in the building and the club.
“In the end I think it can be something very positive that can give him a big lift because everyone acted in an unbelievable way towards him because he deserves it because of the way he is.”
Asked if Saka will remain Arsenal’s penalty taker, the Spaniard said: “Yes. If not, I will go on the pitch and throw him the ball to make sure he takes the next one!”