Raphael Varane is pictured after sustaining an injury during France's Nations League final win over Spain last Sunday

Raphael Varane has added to Manchester United's defensive problems after he was ruled out for "a few weeks" with a groin injury.

The centre-back, a £34million summer signing from Real Madrid, sustained the problem in the first half of France's Nations League final victory over Spain on Sunday.

"Raphael Varane sustained a groin muscle injury in the UEFA Nations League final and has commenced rehabilitation at the club," said a United statement.

"He will be out for a few weeks." With Harry Maguire also out with a calf injury it leaves manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer without his two first-choice centre-backs.