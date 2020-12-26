Blades' duo must show steel in this tough time

The mettle of the Irish players in England's steel city was tested any time they pulled on the green shirt in the trauma-filled year that was 2020.

And a new year means the same old challenges, on two fronts, for Ireland's Blades, John Egan and Enda Stevens. The puzzle and problems posed by what the music world knows as the 'Difficult Second Album', and the work that needs to be done to take a winless, goal-free Ireland side out of its rut and into a position of challenging for qualification.

The year 2020 was cruel to Sheffield United, and their Irish crew, as hopes of European qualification last season faded and died, and earlier this season, the Euro 2020 dream also ended for Egan, Stevens and David McGoldrick, the forward who has since retired from international football.

Stern

Egan and Stevens have been through testing times before; they've played in all four divisions in England so they know they have no divine right to a place among the elite of the Premier League; they've recovered from relegation, injury and being released by clubs, so they are made of stern stuff.

But just how tough the Blades are will be shown in the next while. Failure to pick up points from the three league games before the FA Cup comes around next month - Everton at home today, Burnley away on December 29 and Crystal Palace away on January 2 - could see them shunted closer to a Championship return.

Having waited so long to get to the Premier League (in Egan's case) or get back there after a seven-year wait (with Stevens), the battle to stay in the top flight sees the duo face one of the sternest tests of their careers.

The club appreciate the work Chris Wilder did to get United into the Premier League and have shown the kind of patience which, when compared with the insane, hire-and-fire approach of clubs like Watford, is admirable.

Wilder loves the honesty and effort he gets from Egan and Stevens, and maybe it will work out well for all parties. But the next month will tell a lot.

In early/mid December 2019, Bramall Lane was one of the happiest grounds in England: United went into the St Stephen's Day fixture on the back of a three-game winning run, though the first game after Christmas Day ended in something of a damp squib, a 1-1 draw at home to Watford followed by defeats to the then champions (Manchester City) and the champions-elect (Liverpool).

The Blades need points and with a 10-point gap already between themselves and Brighton, wins are essential but hard to find, though the recent scoring form of McGoldrick makes his absence from the Ireland squad more painful: where last season Stephen Kenny had four United players to call on now he has only two, with McGoldrick in retirement and Callum Robinson moved on.

It's one of the established tenets of Irish football across the water, that the more Irish players at a big club, the better for Ireland. But the theory doesn't always stand up. In the first season of the new venture called the Premiership, in the 1992/'93 season, Middlebrough had more Irish players (6) than any other club . . . and they were relegated.

In the same part of England, but a decade on, there was a repeat: Mick McCarthy's Sunderland in 2002/'03 called on seven Irish players (Kevin Kilbane, Phil Babb, Seán Thornton, Jason McAteer, Niall Quinn, Thomas Butler and Richie Ryan) for a Premier league campaign which ended in relegation.

Wolves used six players from the Republic of Ireland in the 2011/'12 season (Stephen Ward, Kevin Doyle, Stephen Hunt, Kevin Foley, Anthony Forde and a young lad called Matt Doherty) and they, too, were relegated.

In fact, some figures close to the Ireland scene at the time reckon that the negative experience of that relegation somehow fed into the Irish squad and contributed to the side's poor showing at the Euro 2012 finals.

Ireland didn't lose all three games at the finals in Poland just because Wolves were unable to stay in the Premier League, but it did mean Ward, Doyle and Hunt went to Poland with a cloud hanging over their heads which did not dissipate.

Flirted

In the 2014/'15 season Everton had four Ireland players (Séamus Coleman, Aiden McGeady, Darron Gibson and James McCarthy) none of whom had a good season and the side flirted with relegation.

Of course, having a bunch of players from the same country at the same club can help both parties.

"Well, it makes it a lot easier, doesn't it?" Jon Walters said of his experience at Burnley in 2017, when he was one of an Irish five-a-side at the Clarets (along with Jeff Hendrick, Robbie Brady, Kevin Long and Ward).

"When we go away on international duty everyone speaks about their clubs, what the training is like so you have an idea anyway what it's going to be like. It's a group that gets on well so it makes it easier."

Former international Noel Hunt once remarked that almost every club he was with in the UK (and he played for eight teams in England and Scotland) had a batch of Irish players, from his early days at Dunfermline to a title-winning Portsmouth side (including Enda Stevens), in 2017.

"I love having that Irish core of team-mates," Hunt recalled.

Sheffield United now need their Irish core of Stevens and Egan more than ever, and Stephen Kenny could do without the duo being bogged down by relegation worries when the World Cup qualifying campaign comes around in March.