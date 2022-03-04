Blackout: China won’t broadcast Premier League this weekend to prevent showing displays of support for Ukraine

A detailed view of the shirt with a message of support for Ukraine to indicate peace and sympathy with the country prior to the Premier League match between Burnley and Leicester City at Turf Moor on March 01, 2022. Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

The English Premier League has been told by its Chinese rights holders they will not broadcast coverage of matches from this weekend because of planned shows of support for Ukraine, the BBC has reported.

A show of solidarity is planned for Ukraine after due to Russia, which a close political ally of China.

The league has said it "wholeheartedly rejects Russia's actions".

"We call for peace and our thoughts are with all those who have been impacted," it added, when announcing the show of solidarity earlier this week.

That will include captains wearing special armbands in Ukrainian colours, while stadium screens will display 'Football Stands Together' in front of the country's blue and yellow flag.

Fans have also been encouraged to join "a moment of reflection and solidarity before kick-off at each game".

When asked about the Chinese refusal to show matches, the Premier League declined to comment.

China has denounced economic sanctions that have been imposed on Russia and blamed the US and its allies for provoking Moscow.

And now they plan to show further support for Vladimir Putin's regime by backing out of showing this weekend's fixtures in the English top-flight.

The large screens at grounds will display 'Football Stands Together' against a blue and yellow backdrop, matching the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

The words will also be shown on LED perimeter boards during games, which start with Leicester against Leeds at 12:30pm on Saturday through to Monday night's fixture between Tottenham and Everton.

Additionally, the message of solidarity will be visible to fans around the world across Premier League digital channels. The Logos and profiles on those platforms will change to represent the colours of the Ukrainian flag.