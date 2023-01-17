British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe's company Ineos has formally entered the race to buy Manchester United.

The 70-year-old Manchester-born tycoon has been linked with a bid to buy the club in the past and his company confirmed their interest in buying the club from controversial US-based current owners, the Glazer family.

A spokesman for Ratcliffe, the chairman and CEO of petrochemical company Ineos, revealed this evening: “We have formally put ourselves into the process.”

Interest in buying the club is also expected from the Middle East and Asia, but Ineos are the first to reveal its intentions towards the Premier League giants.

Parties have to register their interest in buying United with the Raine Group and Rothschild and Co – the merchant bankers running the sale of the club.

United fans have been clamouring for a change of ownership and the Glazers have been the target of intense criticism as the team last won silverware back in 2017.

The club are currently fourth in the Premier League standings on 38 points after 18 games, one point behind their local rivals Manchester City but nine adrift of leaders Arsenal.

THE GLAZERS' MAN UTD OWNERSHIP - A TIMELINE

March 2003 - The Glazers, fronted by Malcolm, buy a 2.9 per cent stake in Manchester United after a £9million investment, which increased later in the year.

May 2005 - After steadily increasing their stake in the club, the Glazers make a formal takeover bid which is accepted.

June 2005 - Now owning 98 per cent of shares, the Glazers formally own United, loading £525m of debt onto the club. Phoenix club FC Manchester of United is born later that year.

May 2006 - The first signs of unrest among the fans are seen, with 'Love United Hate Glazer' banners appearing at Old Trafford.

May 2010 - After the Glazers operated the club with huge debt, hundreds of United fans - wearing yellow and green - protest at the ownership before the final game of the 2009/10 season.

August 2012 - Manchester United is listed on the New York stock exchange, with the Glazer family making profit from selling a portion of their shares.

May 2014 - Malcolm Glazer dies, but the operating of the club is not affected.

April 2021 - Joel Glazer is revealed as one of the main players behind the plans for the ill-fated Super League, which caused huge outrage among fans, politicians and even the Royal family. Fans break into the club's training ground later that month to protest.

May 2021 - Up to 10,000 United fans break into Old Trafford amid a vociferous protest against the owners which led to the Premier League game with Liverpool to be called off. Criminal damage occurred and six police officers were injured.

August 18, 2022 - British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe reveals he would be interested in buying Manchester United if the Premier League club was for sale.

August 22, 2022 - A more peaceful protest took place ahead of United's fixture with Liverpool, with thousands of fans marching from the town centre to the stadium ahead of a 2-1 win.

November 22, 2022 - The Glazer family announce they are "exploring strategic alternatives" including a sale of the club.

January 17, 2023 - Ratcliffe's firm Ineos officially enter the bidding to buy Manchester United. A spokesperson for the company says: "We have formally put ourselves into the process."