Big match reaction: Solskjaer's 'darkest day' as Salah celebrates Old Trafford hat-trick

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has accepted the blame for their 5-0 thrashing at the hands of bitter rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford.

United boss Solskjaer told Sky Sports it was "the darkest day I've had leading these players", and added: "We weren't good enough, individually, as a team. You can't give a team like Liverpool those chances and unfortunately we did.

"The whole performance wasn't good enough, that's for sure. We've created openings, they've had chances, they've been clinical, we didn't take our chances early on and then the third goal is the one that decided the game."

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has apologised to the club’s fans.

Maguire, who has been part of the United defence that have conceded eleven goals in the last three matches, offered no excuses for a woeful performance from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team,

"Apologies to the fans. It's nowhere near good enough. We spoke in the dressingroom. As a club we've got to do better,” he told Sky Sports.

"We gave them too many chances. To concede four in the first half is nowhere near good enough.

"As a player, I'll be looking at myself. We've got to stick together. You look at yourself in the mirror.

"To lose to Liverpool hurts. The way we lost the game is not good enough.

"The term I'd use is 'not good enough.' We've got to look at ourselves as individuals."

Salah told Sky Sports after the match: "I think it's great to win 5-0 here. We knew before the game it would be tough if we didn't play our football. We managed to do that from the beginning which made the game a bit easier.

"We knew they would come and would try to give everything to win the game so in our heads we had to be 100 per cent, we needed to dominate the game and I think we did it.

Asked about his personal run of goalscoring form, Salah said: "As long as the team keep winning, I'm more than happy. I'm always trying to give assists. The first one I could go alone but I gave it to Naby, so I think I'm trying always to give my best for the team to win, which is the most important thing."

Former United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger claimed the heavy defeat was not a surprise.

The German tweeted: "A devastating day for all @ManUtd supporters and the club but it didn't come out of nowhere. It was not a surprise. @LFC showed them the difference, which is huge - having a philosophy & vision. Congrats, #LiverpoolFC. Hopefully #ManchesterUnited will get back very soon."