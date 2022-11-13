Cristiano Ronaldo has blasted his manager at Manchester United in an explosive interview, which is likely to end his second-coming at Old Trafford.

The unsettled United superstar said: “I don’t have respect for Erik ten Hag because he doesn’t show respect for me.

“If you don’t have respect for me, I will never have any for you,” he added.

In an interview with Piers Morgan, which is set to be broadcast on Wednesday, he responded to a question about whether people at the club were “trying to force” him out, the 37-year-old said: “Not only the coach (want me out) . . . there are two or three people around the club.

“I felt betrayed. I felt that some people don’t want me here.

When quizzed again if senior club executives were trying to oust him, Ronaldo said: “I don’t care. People should listen to the truth.

“Yes I felt betrayed and I felt like some people don’t want me here, not only this year but last year too. I have been made a black sheep.”

Regarding the overall state of the club, the Portuguese star said: “Nothing has changed here since Sir Alex left. When I decided to return to Manchester United, I followed my heart.

“A club of this size should be at the top, but this is not the case, there is no excuses.”

On former Red Devils boss Ralf Rangnick, Ronaldo said: “If you’re not even a coach, how are you going to be the boss of Man Utd? I’d never even heard of him.”

As for some of his most vociferous critics, like former team-mate Wayne Rooney who has publicly urged United to get rid of him, he was witheringly scornful.

He said: “I don’t know why he criticises me so badly . . . probably because he finished his career and I’m still playing at a high level.”

Ronaldo’s comments come on the day Alejandro Garnacho scored a stoppage-time winner as United claimed all three points in a hard-fought 2-1 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage, where the former World Player of the Year didn’t even figure on the bench.

In the final match before the World Cup break, the spoils looked set to be shared before teenager Garnacho’s dramatic late intervention.

United went ahead after 14 minutes when Christian Eriksen capitalised on a well-worked break from the visitors before slotting the ball into an empty net.

