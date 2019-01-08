Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hopes Benjamin Mendy can return to first-team action before the end of the month.

Benjamin Mendy closing in on Man City return after surgery on knee injury

The French World Cup winner has been sidelined since knee surgery in November but Guardiola revealed the left-back has returned to light training and is two to three weeks away from a return.

Guardiola has no other injury concerns ahead of Wednesday's Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Burton, with Fabian Delph returning from suspension.

Provisional squad: Muric, Ederson, Walker, Danilo, Stones, Otamendi, Kompany, Laporte, Zinchenko, Delph, Gundogan, Foden, Fernandinho, Mahrez, D Silva, B Silva, De Bruyne, Sane, Sterling, Aguero, Jesus, Garcia, Sandler, F Nmecha.

Press Association