Benjamin Mendy closing in on Man City return after surgery on knee injury
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hopes Benjamin Mendy can return to first-team action before the end of the month.
The French World Cup winner has been sidelined since knee surgery in November but Guardiola revealed the left-back has returned to light training and is two to three weeks away from a return.
Guardiola has no other injury concerns ahead of Wednesday's Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Burton, with Fabian Delph returning from suspension.
Provisional squad: Muric, Ederson, Walker, Danilo, Stones, Otamendi, Kompany, Laporte, Zinchenko, Delph, Gundogan, Foden, Fernandinho, Mahrez, D Silva, B Silva, De Bruyne, Sane, Sterling, Aguero, Jesus, Garcia, Sandler, F Nmecha.
Press Association
Related Content
- Paul Pogba's brother lays the blame for the Frenchman's poor form at Man United solely at the door of Jose Mourinho
- Tottenham fans urged to stop using Jewish slur
- Demand a trophy when I have £300m to spend - Pochettino