Sport Premier League

Tuesday 8 January 2019

Benjamin Mendy closing in on Man City return after surgery on knee injury

Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy (Nick Potts/PA)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hopes Benjamin Mendy can return to first-team action before the end of the month.

The French World Cup winner has been sidelined since knee surgery in November but Guardiola revealed the left-back has returned to light training and is two to three weeks away from a return.

Guardiola has no other injury concerns ahead of Wednesday's Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Burton, with Fabian Delph returning from suspension.

Provisional squad: Muric, Ederson, Walker, Danilo, Stones, Otamendi, Kompany, Laporte, Zinchenko, Delph, Gundogan, Foden, Fernandinho, Mahrez, D Silva, B Silva, De Bruyne, Sane, Sterling, Aguero, Jesus, Garcia, Sandler, F Nmecha.

Press Association

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport