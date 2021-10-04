Bees find late sting in the tale as Wissa stuns West Ham

Yoane Wissa is suddenly developing a knack for scoring crucial late Premier League goals for Brentford.

Having scored the 82nd-minute equaliser in last week’s epic 3-3 draw with Liverpool, he waited until the third minute of added time yesterday to grab a stunning winner at the London Stadium to turn on its head a game Brentford had looked to have thrown away.

After a swashbuckling first half against a rather lacklustre West Ham, the visitors were ahead only through Bryan Mbeumo’s goal. West Ham rallied in the second half and equalised through Jarrod Bowen and if there was to be a winner, surely it would be the home side, leaving the visitors with much to rue.

Then, with the last meaningful action of the afternoon, Angelo Ogbonna illegally blocked substitute Wissa to give away what West Ham manager David Moyes pronounced a “stupid free kick”. Another substitute, Mathias Jensen, guided it towards goal. Pontus Jansson’s header was brilliantly saved by Lukasz Fabianski, only for Wissa to gleefully volley home, securing Brentford’s first victory against one of last season’s top six and West Ham had lost their second Sunday home game following a Europa League Thursday.

“I’m so pleased,” said Thomas Frank, the Brentford head coach. “I always believed we could do something in the Premier League. We were brave, but we defended with bodies on the line and we showed the attitude I want: confident we can do something, but humble enough to have a massive work ethic.”

These teams had never met at the top level and had only met in one season at any level since 1954. The portents looked healthy for West Ham. They may already be fighting on three fronts, but Moyes deployed the same starting XI who won at Leeds last week, yet a top-four place remains tantalisingly out of reach.

“We didn’t play well, but we didn’t deserve to lose,” Moyes insisted. “If we had won 2-1, nobody would have complained. We had many chances and we had the opportunities to create many more, but Brentford are hard to play against. They can pass nicely and they can knock it long.”

Behind for just 25 minutes all season, Brentford started as if their petrol tanks were full.

Mbeumo could have had two in the first four minutes, firstly he shot against the upright after penalty area ping-pong following Sergi Canos’s corner.

Then he headed Rico Henry’s danger-laden cross inches past Fabianski’s post. West Ham seemed rather taken aback by Brentford’s opening salvo.

Holding midfielders Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek dropped back, limiting their influence and allowing Brentford the space to carry the ball from midfield.

Neither Kurt Zouma nor Ogbonna kept Ivan Toney in check, Christian Norgaard ran central midfield with arbitrary sway and Mbuemo finally struck gold after 20 minutes.

Toney’s golden through ball unleashed Canos, who outpaced Zouma and shot low and hard. Fabianski saved, but the loose ball fell to Mbuemo, who squeezed it over the line despite Fabianski’s rapid recovery. Having already lost Vitaly Janelt with a thigh injury during the warm-up, Brentford soon lost a second player when Shandon Baptiste dislocated his shoulder.

Less comfortable playing at a reduced tempo, Brentford were unsure whether to stick or twist. Just before the hour, David Raya was finally called upon, saving smartly from Bowen after intricate footwork from Said Benrahma as, galvanised by Vladimir Coufal, West Ham rustled up something approaching a head of steam.

Ten minutes from the end, Brentford cracked. Cresswell lobbed in a corner from the left. Rice headed it on. Pinnock cleared but only as far as Bowen, who thrashed his first goal of the season past Raya.

Fleetingly a home victory looked in sight, but, as Frank explained afterwards, his assistant Brian Riemer mused that a point was fully deserved. Frank had other ideas, telling Riemer “we can win this”. How right he was.

