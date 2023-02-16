'Beer anyone?' – Kevin De Bruyne has cheeky dig at Arsenal fans for throwing objects at him during Man City win

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne has mocked Arsenal fans after the Premier League champions' pivotal win at the Emirates Stadium over the supporters’ unacceptable antics as he was substituted.

De Bruyne opened the scoring on Wednesday night with a fine finish over goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after fulll-back Takehiro Tomiyasu's costly mistake, giving him the ball.

Arsenal restored parity in controversial fashion with a Bukayo Saka penalty, only to see Jack Grealish restore City's lead late in the second half.

Erling Haaland was then found by De Bruyne inside the area to fire low past Ramsdale, sending City above Arsenal on the Premier League summit.

Expand Close Kevin De Bruyne clashes with Mikel Arteta / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Kevin De Bruyne clashes with Mikel Arteta

De Bruyne, who earlier clashed with a wound-up Mikel Arteta, was soon substituted and slowly walked around the pitch as he had plastic bottles and glasses thrown at him by angry Arsenal fans, with the Belgian simply smiling back at the baying crowd.

De Bruyne again had the last laugh on social media, with a tongue-in-cheek post celebrating the pivotal win and one of his better performances from this season.

Sharing an image of a plastic cup heading his way, De Bruyne added the caption "Beer anyone?" and then added another similar image, with the caption "thanks!"