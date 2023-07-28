Bayern Munich fly in to ramp up €100m pursuit of Harry Kane

Harry Kane has just one year left on his Tottenham contract. Photo: Reuters

Bayern Munich are ready to renew their assault to try to sign Harry Kane, with two of the club’s top executives flying to London for a new round of talks with Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy.

Tottenham have returned to London from their pre-season tour of Asia and Australia, where they will be met by Bayern chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen and the technical director Marco Neppe.

The pair have not travelled on Bayern’s pre-season tour of Asia so that they can try to negotiate a deal for Kane with Levy, who has so far rejected the German club’s approaches.

Kane was part of Tottenham’s pre-season tour, but is believed to be open to a move to Bayern should they manage to clinch an agreement with Levy.

The situation is complicated by the fact that sources claim Levy had been close to agreeing a deal to sell Kane to Paris St-Germain, but the striker does not want to move to France this summer.

PSG remain willing to outbid any other club for Kane, but it would take a major U-turn from the England captain to consider an offer – effectively leaving Levy with the choice of negotiating a deal with Bayern or risk his star man leaving on a free transfer when his contract expires next summer.

Bayern are thought to be willing to pay up to £86m (€100m) to sign Kane this summer, but are also confident they could land the player, who celebrates his 30th birthday today, in January when he can sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club ahead of a move next summer.

Dreesen is reported to have met Levy in London two weeks ago and it is seen as significant in Germany that there is an open channel of communication between them with regard to Kane, despite Tottenham’s insistence that they do not want to sell him.

There have even been suggestions that Bayern would agree to a buy-back option for Tottenham in a bid to land Kane this summer, which could help to satisfy all parties.

Meanwhile, former Aston Villa and Everton midfielder Thomas Hitzlsperger has questioned Jordan Henderson’s support for LGBTQ+ issues after the Liverpool captain made his controversial move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq.

The 41-year-old came out as gay in 2014 and was the highest-profile footballer to do so.

Henderson’s move to the Middle East has been criticised due to his alliance with LGBTQ+ groups and the Premier League’s Rainbow Laces campaign.

Homosexuality is illegal and punishable by death in Saudi Arabia, while the state stands accused of a host of other abuses including placing harsh restrictions on women’s rights and the right to political protest.

“So Jordan Henderson finally gets his move to Saudi Arabia. Fair play to him, he can play wherever he wants to play,” Hitzlsperger posted on social media. “Curious to know though how the new brand JH will look like. The old one is dead!

“I did believe for a while that his support for the [rainbow emoji] community would be genuine. Silly me . . .”

Liverpool’s Club Supporters Board, founded last year and including representatives from Kop Outs – the LGBTQ+ fans group – and the women’s supporters club, said Henderson’s decision to move to Saudi Arabia had caused “hurt and division”.

“Jordan Henderson was a true captain and true leader for Liverpool on and off the pitch,” said a statement. “We are therefore very disappointed by his decision and the hurt and division it has created.” (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd, 2023)