Bayern Munich agree €60m deal to sign Leroy Sane from Man City

Manchester City have agreed a deal to sell Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich.

The deal is understood to be worth €60m - 49m euros up front plus 11m euros in add-ons.

The 24-year-old Germany winger joined City from Schalke in 2016.

City manager Pep Guardiola revealed just over a week ago that Sane had rejected numerous offers of a new contract and wanted to move elsewhere.

It is understood Bayern, who have long been linked with the player, will be paying 22m euros in wages, which is double what City were offering.

PA Media