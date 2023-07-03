Barnsley captain Mads Andersen joins Luton for an undisclosed fee as he makes ‘dream’ Premier League move

The 25-year-old Danish central defender spent four years at Oakwell and made 175 appearances for the Tykes.

"I'm so excited. It's a dream come true," Anderson told the official Luton website of his move to the Premier League new boys.

"When I made my move in Denmark from Brondby to a lower team in the same division, me and my dad spoke about it and I said, 'In one and a half years, I'm going to go to the Championship', and that is exactly what happened.

"During that period, I also wrote on a piece of paper 'Premier League', and stuck it on the fridge.

"I completely forgot about it, until my family told me, 'You put that on the fridge'. So it's a proud moment for them as well."

Luton boss Rob Edwards said: "I'm really pleased to get Mads on board.

"He has been on our recruitment team's list for a long time now.

"We watched a lot of him last season and he's performed really well and consistently for a prolonged period in English football."

Andersen becomes Luton's second signing since promotion to the top flight following the arrival of Republic of Ireland striker Chiedozie Ogbene from Rotherham.