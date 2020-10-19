Barkley banks a late winner as valiant Villa keep up their perfect start

It was only 223 days ago when Aston Villa were thrashed here by an upwardly mobile Leicester City, with Dean Smith's squad appearing doomed for a swift return to the Championship.

Times have certainly changed, and this was further evidence of Villa's progress since that dreadful March evening as Ross Barkley secured their fourth successive Premier League victory.

Barkley's second goal since signing on loan from Chelsea was late, coming in added time, but lifted Villa into second place and the feel-good factor under Smith is tangible.

Two weeks after destroying champions Liverpool with seven goals, Villa displayed a different side with a solid defensive performance against a Leicester team missing the injured Jamie Vardy.

It was a moment of magic from Barkley which settled a bad-tempered contest, and Smith's squad have won their first four league games for the first time since the 1930-31 season. They are also the only team in Europe's top five leagues to possess a 100 per cent record.

Early days perhaps, but quite a turnaround for a club who escaped the drop on the final day of last season.

Leicester City's James Justin (centre) battles for the ball with Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz (left) and Matty Cash. Photo: Michael Regan/PA Wire

Leicester City's James Justin (centre) battles for the ball with Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz (left) and Matty Cash. Photo: Michael Regan/PA Wire

Smith said: "We never get too high when we're winning and we didn't get too down last season when we were fighting relegation. It is a really good start, but we are just looking at the next game. We will savour what we are doing at the moment and look forward to the Leeds game.

That 4-0 hammering at the King Power Stadium in March was Smith's lowest point last season, but his squad now represent an entirely different proposition.

Harder to beat, resilient and organised in defence, they now have more match-winners like Barkley to take the pressure off captain Jack Grealish, who was outstanding again.

Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa (left) and Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho battle for the ball. Photo: Jon Super/PA Wire

Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa (left) and Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho battle for the ball. Photo: Jon Super/PA Wire

The last meeting here was the last Premier League game with supporters present, yet the most notable absentee for Leicester was undoubtedly Vardy.

He scored twice in the March meeting, but was sitting in the stand here after picking up a calf problem. Without the 33-year-old forward, Leicester can often be predictable and devoid of a cutting edge.

But it was Barkley who settled it, finding space on the edge of the area and sweeping a low 25-yard shot into the corner to spark wild scenes of celebration on the Villa bench.

Leicester have now lost two games in a row at the King Power Stadium, ahead of their first Europa League outing on Thursday evening against Zorya, which Vardy will also miss. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

Telegraph.co.uk