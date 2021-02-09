Bamford caps Leeds win with 100th goal

Patrick Bamford scored the 100th goal of his career to put the seal on Leeds United’s 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace and lift the Yorkshire side to 10th in the Premier League.

Jack Harrison’s deflected shot gave Leeds a flying start and Bamford tucked home a rebound for his 12th league goal of the season early in the second half. It is their 10th top-flight win of the season and gained sweet revenge for a 4-1 defeat at Selhurst Park in November.

“It’s nice to hit 100, it’s probably long overdue but it’s nice to get there,” said Bamford. “We were relentless and we didn’t give up and we saw it through to the end so it was well deserved.”

Leeds could have won by more with Bamford among those to spurn other good opportunities.

