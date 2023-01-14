‘Bad. Really bad’ – Jurgen Klopp downbeat as Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson admits crisis is brewing

Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - January 14, 2023 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp looks dejected after the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club /league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp didn't try to hide the scale of the crisis engulfing his side after a desperate 3-0 hammering at Brighton.

After some uncertain displays in recent weeks, Klopp would have been expecting a response from his players on the south coast of England.

What he got was further evidence that this Liverpool team has lost its mojo, as they were battered by a Brighton side who wanted to win more.

Solly March scored twice as Brighton set aside the absence of want away star Leandro Trossard to inflict another setback on Liverpool’s stuttering season with a superb win.

Substitute Danny Welbeck wrapped up Albion’s victory after March’s quick-fire double early in the second period put them on course for a resounding success.

"Bad. Really bad," said ashen-faced Klopp. "Congratulations to Brighton. They were better today against a bad opponent. I can't remember a worse game.

Expand Close Jurgen Klopp apologised to Liverpool fans after the final whistle. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jurgen Klopp apologised to Liverpool fans after the final whistle.

"It was a very organised team against a not very organised team. We gave the ball away, the spaces were too big and we couldn't push up.

"That is obviously not good, especially against a super well-drilled side like Brighton.

"They got more confident and we did the opposite. I can imagine they are very happy because it was a great performance and we made it too easy in too many moments.

"How can I not be concerned after a game like this? I cannot stand here and say it didn't happen. Of course, we have to be very concerned about it.

"I have no sign for this performance before the game but that's how it is sometimes. There's nothing why I thought it could happen.

"It's not that they always came through with everything, we had balls, we won balls, we won possession. When we want to push the ball is already gone again.

"To improve should be not too difficult."

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson was equally graphic with his assessment of the game.

"Everything went wrong from the start to the end," he reflected.

"Brighton were better than us in all departments. It's a real low point as a team.

"We have to stay together. It's a tough moment but we need to get together, stay together and try and change things quickly. We have to try and learn and show a reaction.

"There wasn't one thing. It was numerous things and it hasn't been right for a little while now. Everybody knows that. We know we can be better.

"I'll take responsibility and the lads will. We have to try to put it right.

"We're pretty low on confidence. The energy level is low. Everything. We can't feel sorry for ourselves.

"We have to keep fighting and hopefully we can change it sooner rather than later."

Amid Liverpool's misery, this game represented another momentous moment in the career of Ireland striker Evan Ferguson.

Ferguson, who hails from Bettystown in Co Meath, pressed from the front as he gave Liverpool trouble all afternoon and provided a fine assist for March's second goal.

At the age of 18, Ferguson is already emerging as Ireland’s best attacking option for the Euro 2024 qualifier against France in March.

His performances have helped Brighton leap above Liverpool in the Premier League table and with 18 games played, this has to be the biggest crisis Klopp has been faced with during his reign as Reds boss.

Time will tell whether the fire is still burning inside him to put it right.