Bad news for Aston Villa as Mauricio Pochettino, their prime target for vacant manager slot, doesn’t want job

It has been reported in the UK media that Mauricio Pochettino will likely reject any approach from Aston Villa to succeed the sacked Steven Gerrard.

Gerrard was dismissed on Thursday night just after Villa's 3-0 defeat at Fulham, leaving the club with nine points from their opening 11 games this season and precariously placed in 17th above the relegation zone.

Villa owners Wes Edens and Nassef Sawiris want a big-name replacement for the former Liverpool midfielder and are prepared to give the new boss huge cahs reserves in order to transform the club's fortunes.

Pochettino is believed to be their prime target, with Villa hoping to tempt the former Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain boss into another long-term project to revive a sleeping giant.

But Pochettino, sacked by the French giants in July, is in no rush to return to management and is seeking a top-level job at a Champions League club.

The 50-year-old, who lives in London, has made no secret of his desire to work in the Premier League again. However, he is not thought to be interested in facing a relegation dogfight in the Midlands but is happy to bide his time for the right offer either in England or abroad.