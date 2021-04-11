| -1.3°C Dublin

At Tottenham, fear has now come to define everything

Jonathan Wilson

Morale has disintegrated at Spurs, where manager’s utterances have become exercises in blame avoidance

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho looks on during his side's 2-2 draw away to Newcastle last week. Picture by Peter Powell/AFP Expand
Nine days before Christmas was not really so very long ago, yet it feels like a different world. Manchester City had just been held to a draw at home by West Brom that left them eighth in the table. Southampton were third. And Tottenham went to league leaders Liverpool knowing that a win would put them top.

In the confusing period between the second and third lockdowns, it seemed possible that this slog of a season might just provide an environment in which Jose Mourinho’s attritional style could thrive.

