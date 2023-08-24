‘At my age, it would have been difficult to come back’ – Séamus Coleman feared the worst in May but there’s life in his legs again

It’s hard for Séamus Coleman to recall with clarity the thoughts that were running through his head as he lay on a pitch in Leicester at the start of May.

All he knew for certain was that his season was over and that meant he would be powerless for the final throes of Everton’s latest fight with relegation.

Beyond that, however, there was the niggling fear that if he had done his ACL, the knee injury that every sportsperson shudders about, then it would be a long road back at his age. There would have been a lot to consider.

“Coming off the pitch that night, I was more concerned about that we had four games left and we were in big trouble here,” says Coleman, explaining the gesture he made to the Everton support as he was stretchered away.

“I tried to lift the fans anyway I could because I did think that was me that night in terms of the rest of the season.

​“Going forward, I thought I’d done everything in my knee, my ACL, my MCL, the whole works. At my age it would have been difficult to come back from that so I did fear the worst.

“Now, I would have sacrificed my other knee if someone had said, ‘Listen, the club will stay up’ – that was all that concerned me that night and the weeks after.

“But yeah I’d imagine if it was a year-long injury, it would have been tough to rehab. Of course I would have done it but I’m 35, nearly 36 by the time you’re getting back, it would have been a lot of weighing up to do but thankfully and surprisingly, it was still a significant (knee) injury but not one that was career-threatening, thank God.”

There’s still a degree of uncertainty around when Coleman will be on the pitch again, but he’s back on the grass and working his way there. All he has ruled out from an Irish perspective is the September double-header with France and Netherlands. Beyond that, it depends on the pace of his recovery. His performance against the French in March indicated that he has much to offer and he was back in form at Everton before his untimely setback.

These were factors running through his head when he still faced a decision over whether to commit and go again – when Everton survived the drop he sat down to really figure out his own feelings.

“In terms of contract I didn’t want to think about it or talk about it until the job was done but when the job was done, obviously, I was injured and had some thinking to do,” continued Coleman.

“More thinking than I’ve done over the last few contracts because of the last few seasons but ultimately as I said a few weeks ago it’s hard to walk away from something you love and I do love what I do and I still have that fire, that burning desire to get back.

“I think towards the end of last season if wingers were skipping past me or lads were skipping past me in training then, ‘I’m not going to sign here, it’s not for me’, but I still felt very good and very strong against some good opponents.”

So while the long-term plan is to go into coaching and management, Coleman hasn’t used this period on the sidelines to further his ambitions in that regard. In his opinion, that would dilute his purpose. “I’ve done the right steps for my badges so that I can go into something when I retire so I’m not in no man’s land but I think when you’re in something and want to be good at something you’ve got to fully focus on it,” he stressed.

“So at the minute it’s rehab, it’s not down coaching with the U-18s or anything like that because I want to get back and I want to be strong and I want to enjoy my football when I get back.”

Coleman retains a diplomatic streak when it comes to his media appearances. Unsurprisingly, he offered his full support to Stephen Kenny, arguing the players should be doing more to help management – this tends to be his default answer when discussing Irish managers in the spotlight. He also refused to get drawn into the eligibility debate surrounding Everton’s promising front man Tom Cannon.

“Tom is a great lad and I’m sure in time he’ll make his decision,” he said. “It would be great to have him because he’s a good finisher.”

Ireland do have a certain Evan Ferguson in their ranks, the first player from these shores to be nominated for PFA Young Player of the Year since Coleman in 2011.

The football skill is clear to see but there are personality traits that the Ireland skipper admires.

“Evan is so level-headed and focused,” he says. “That’s great because you have no fears of him taking his eye off the ball. He’s got that steely determination. That’s hard to explain but you can see it.”

Takes one to know one, perhaps.