At almost 37, what version of Ronaldo would Pep get?

Over the course of his career, Cristiano Ronaldo has undergone perhaps the most extraordinarily successful evolution of any footballer in history, transforming himself from dynamic winger into one of the deadliest and most efficient goalscorers the game has seen.

Manchester City would be signing a totally different player to the one who first arrived on British shores as a promising but wasteful wide player at Manchester United in 2003. Ronaldo gradually moved into more central positions in the latter years of his nine-year spell at Real Madrid, before becoming more of an out-and-out striker for Juventus.

The change in Ronaldo’s game means he has become less involved in the general play as he has aged (he turns 37 in February). He averaged about 50 touches per match for Juventus last season, for example, compared to about 70 per match in his final campaign at United and his first year at Real Madrid.

Despite seeing less of the ball, Ronaldo has remained devastatingly efficient when he is within sight of goal. He has scored a total of 101 goals in 134 appearances in all competitions for Juventus, including 36 and 37 in his past two campaigns.

The nature of many of his 29 league goals last season (in only 33 matches) shows how Ronaldo has developed as a player. Gone are the days when he would surge inside before unleashing a fierce strike from range, or the days when he would wobble free-kicks into the top corner from the edge of the area. The Ronaldo of 2021 is instead the ultimate penalty-area scorer, with only one of his league goals last season coming from outside the area.

Rather than shooting from distance, he now scores a combination of close-range tap-ins, towering headers and sharp first-time finishes.

Read More

In short, he scores the sort of goals one would expect of a traditional No 9. His return of seven headed league goals last season was his highest since the 2014-15 season, the most prolific year of his career, and few clubs produce this sort of chance as frequently as Pep Guardiola’s City.

Ronaldo’s evolution was particularly evident at this summer’s European Championship, when he played as the centre-forward for Portugal. Of the five goals he scored, three were penalties and two were nudged home from within the six-yard box.

This was the work of a master poacher, thriving on the service provided by creative talents and fleet-footed wingers. City have no shortage of these imaginative playmakers.

The natural consequence of all this is that Ronaldo no longer creates as many goals for others. He registered only four assists for Juventus last season, the lowest return of his career. Over the past four seasons he has averaged only eight assists per campaign, as opposed to 17 assists per campaign in the previous four seasons.

Despite now being closer to the age of 40 than 30, Ronaldo remains in phenomenal shape. He has made more than 40 appearances in each of his three seasons at Juventus, and last failed to hit the 40-game mark in the 2009-10 campaign. The explosiveness of old may be fading, and he can longer dribble past defenders with the same ease, but Ronaldo remains a deadly force.