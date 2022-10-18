Aston Villa planning ambitious swoop for Mauricio Pochettino if Steven Gerrard gets sacked

Aston Villa will make an ambitious attempt to convince Mauricio Pochettino to return to management if Steven Gerrard fails to survive the most critical week of his year in charge.

Gerrard is preparing for games against Fulham, at Craven Cottage on Thursday, and Brentford, at Villa Park on Sunday, that could seal his fate. Even if he survived a defeat by Fulham, it is thought Villa would have to beat Brentford to give Gerrard any chance of avoiding the sack – although even that may prove to be a stay of execution.

It’s understood that Pochettino is the first man Villa will turn to if they sack Gerrard.

Co-owner Nassef Sawiris is expected to lead any process, with co-owner Wes Edens, chief executive Christian Purslow and sporting director Johan Lange all heavily involved.

But Villa will face a huge task to convince Pochettino to resume his coaching career, given he has spent his past six years in management in the Champions League at Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain, and has worked with some of the biggest stars in world football. That will not stop Villa trying to move heaven and earth to tempt him, with the timing of Gerrard’s dismissal also likely to be impacted by the need to line up a replacement. Villa would almost certainly be prepared to wait for Pochettino if he unexpectedly showed any interest in the job, but did not want to make an immediate commitment.

Were he to reject an approach, more ambitious checks could be made on former Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel, who is out of work, and ex-Arsenal manager Unai Emery, who is in charge of Villarreal, with Villa needing a distinguishable step up on Gerrard and the right man to help deliver the vision of the owners.

Sawiris and Edens still have big plans for Villa. The pair have added a Las Vegas team, who are in talks to enter Major League Soccer, to their portfolio and hope to secure at least one European club, as well as opening two academies in Africa.

Purslow is often credited with being in charge of managerial decisions at Villa, such as the one to sack Dean Smith and replace him with Gerrard, who he knew from their time together at Liverpool, last November. But decisions are made collaboratively among Villa’s board and Lange, and it is understood that Gerrard’s relationship with Purslow will not spare him from the sack if Villa’s results do not instantly and dramatically improve.

Gerrard saw his team produce one of their best performances of the season in the 2-0 defeat by Chelsea on Sunday, but the club sit one point above the bottom three.

Read More

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]