Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard to miss two Premier League games after testing positive for Covid-19

Aston Villa head coach Steven Gerrard will miss the club’s next two Premier League games after testing positive for Covid-19, the club have announced.

Gerrard will not be in the dugout for the Boxing Day clash at home to Chelsea or Tuesday’s trip to Leeds.

The club said in a statement: “Aston Villa can confirm head coach Steven Gerrard will be unable to attend our next two Premier League matches with Chelsea and Leeds United as he will be isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.”

Villa’s meeting with Burnley last weekend was postponed due to an increased number of positive coronavirus tests among the squad.

Gerrard took over as Aston Villa manager in November after Dean Smith was sacked, and has made an impressive start, guiding them to four league wins in his first six games.

The only two defeats of his tenure thus far have come against Liverpool and Manchester City.