Aston Villa boss heaps praise on Conor Hourihane after he snatches winner in relegation battle against Norwich

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith saluted his Republic of Ireland midfielder Conor Hourihane as he snatched a valuable winner in a bottom of the table clash against Norwich on St Stephen's Day.

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith saluted his Republic of Ireland midfielder Conor Hourihane as he snatched a valuable winner in a bottom of the table clash against Norwich on St Stephen's Day.

Hourihane has come under fire from sections of the Villa faithful in recent weeks, but he scored a to give Villa hope at the bottom of the table as they beat Norwich 1-0.

"I just congratulated him in the dressing room," declared Smith. "Being a good squad member is really important. What I want is a reaction when they come into the side and Conor certainly did that.

"It was a precious three points to get. Losing four on the spin was tough and all we asked of the players was enthusiasm and application.

"The players showed lots of character out there. Tom Heaton made some good saves, like I would expect him to. It was great work from Jack Grealish again and it was a great finish from Conor.

"It was great that we took the chance that came our way. At the end of the day we took ours and Norwich didn't.

"We are showing potential but could do better. For some players, it’s their first taste of the Premier League. Everything you get in this league, you earn. We need to work as hard as we can and hopefully we’ll pick the results."

The significance of the victory was not lost on Villa captain Jack Grealish, who was relieved to see his side bounce back from their defeat against Southampton last weekend.

"It was absolutely massive today. Almost feels like we've won a cup," declared Grealish.

"I was delighted for Conor the get the goal. That's what I’m in the team for - to get goals and to help with assists and hopefully that's what I’m doing.

"Some of the lads look to me and I love that responsibility and I think I thrive off helping the lads in the team.

"It was a bit of a scrappy one today but the result is good for fans. It was all about the three points.

"I think today was a must-win – even a draw wouldn't have been good enough. Fingers crossed we can go to Watford and come away with another win.

"In the warm-up we had a little chat and we just said: "We need to win." The record hasn't been good but that was one for the fans today."

Online Editors