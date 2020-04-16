Assessing the options on the table for Premier League clubs ahead of Friday's crucial meeting

Premier League chiefs are set to meet on Friday for what appears to be a pivotal summit for the future of the current season.

While the collective will try to find a way to conclude the 2019/20 season amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, some factors have arisen in recent days that could persuade a substantial number of Premier League clubs to shift from that position.

Here are the key factors that will be up for debate at what is the third video conference meeting conducted by England's top clubs during the Covid-19 lockdown.

THE KEY DATE

UEFA regulations stipulate that all domestic league competitions are concluded by June 30th and after initially insisting all national associations needed to abide by that deadline at the start of the coronavirus shutdown, their position has shifted in recent weeks.

After discussions with the major European leagues, UEFA appreciates that finishing the current season could be vital to the long-term stability of the game across the continent as TV broadcast deals may not be fulfilled if all the matches are not played.

Former Liverpool player and Blackpool boss Steve McMahon David Jones/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Former Liverpool player and Blackpool boss Steve McMahon David Jones/PA)

In addition, UEFA's decision to move the Euro 2020 finals to next summer and confirm that they will not attempt to conclude their Champions League and Europa League competitions has created a window for clubs to finish their league campaigns.

"Whatever happens next, we have to finish the current league season and worry about what happens after that down the road," states former Liverpool midfielder Steve McMahon.

"Who cares if next season starts late or even if it is shortened. Too much has been invested in this season to stop it now and all the clubs appreciate that."

THE CONTRACT ISSUE

FIFA have made efforts to ease the concerns over the June 30th contract expiry date, yet it appears to be a legal minefield that may not be solved.

Ireland midfielder Jeff Hendrick, Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen and Liverpool's Adam Lallana are among those who will be out of contract at the end of next month and, unless a compromise is reached, the situation in the lower leagues of the English game could be even more challenging.

Gary Neville wonders if it will still even be possible to finish the season behind closed doors. Photo: PA

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Gary Neville wonders if it will still even be possible to finish the season behind closed doors. Photo: PA

"There is a serious problem brewing in the next few months," said Sky Sports analyst and Salford City co-owner Gary Neville.

"Over 1,000 players in the Championship, League One and League Two are out of contract at the end of June and clubs haven't got the money to recycle them back into the game."

While clubs, players and agents could sign up to a moratorium that will see them remain at their clubs until the current season ends, there does not appear to be an eagerness to embrace that plan.

It could inspire clubs to take the option of trying to get the season finished by June 30th, even if it means cancelling the current campaign.

BROADCAST MONEY

With a shortfall of around £760m in broadcast revenue anticipated if the current season is not concluded, Premier League clubs wasted little time in cutting costs and trying to find ways to sustain their financial stability.

Yet some of those concerns appear to have been allayed by suggestions in recent days that the Premier League have staged 'constructive' talks with Sky and BT Sport, with a potential deal on the table that will see this season's money secured if negotiations over a new TV deal can be brought into the current discussions.

With around 60 per cent of the annual income collected by England's top 20 clubs coming from the deals with Sky Sports, BT Sport and overseas partners, they will have a role to play in what happens next and the broadcasters could be in a strong bargaining position.

Riyad Mahrez points to the sky after scoring against Spurs last season. Photo: Tom Flathers/Man City via Getty Images Man City via Getty Images

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Riyad Mahrez points to the sky after scoring against Spurs last season. Photo: Tom Flathers/Man City via Getty Images

Premier League TV rights will be up for grabs once again in the summer of 2022, and Premier League clubs and broadcasters will be keen to ensure a secure financial path in these uncertain times.

It may work for all parties to thrash out a deal that takes into account a changing landscape.

If the Sky and BT Sport money from this season is no longer an issue that needs to be considered, cancelling the season could be viewed as the most viable option for many clubs, even if some reach that conclusion with vested interests in terms of avoiding the threat of relegation.

THE POSSIBLE SOLUTIONS

Sky Sports and BT Sport are engaged by the prospect of a summer festival of football to conclude the Premier League season, with all matches played behind closed doors and possibly at a limited number of venues.

Amid the current gloom, the prospect of football returning would offer a welcome lift to fans suffering withdrawal symptoms from the lack of sport, with inventive plans under discussion that could be used by other sports to get the games back on.

English cricket chiefs have confirmed they are looking to stage international matches without spectators and will use just three or four venues, with the English Football Association providing that option to Premier League chiefs as they have offered Wembley as a potential host venue and their National Football Centre at St George's Park as a possible training camp for multiple clubs.

Wembley Stadium (Nick Potts/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Wembley Stadium (Nick Potts/PA)

Matches in each region of England could all be played at one venue, with 3pm Saturday games now permitted to be broadcast in the UK to expand broadcast revenue options.

If clubs vote to end the season without playing any more games, Sky and BT Sport may be permitted to screen more live matches in the 2020/21 campaign to make up for the lost revenue this season.

WHAT TO EXPECT

For now, conclusive decisions do not need to be taken, but we are edging closer to a point that would require players to return to training if they were to be ready for matches in early June.

With players in Germany planning to resume matches as early as next month in an effort to meet the June 30th target date, Premier League clubs could make announcements on the logistics of how they could return to action.

However, there is an acceptance that no final call can be made until the UK government confirm their plans to emerge from the current lockdown measures that are expected to remain in place until early May.

Online Editors