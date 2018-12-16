Sport Premier League

Sunday 16 December 2018

As it happened - Liverpool 3-1 Man United: Shaqiri double gives Liverpool win over rivals

Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Manchester United - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - December 16, 2018 Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates scoring their second goal with Georginio Wijnaldum and team mates REUTERS/Phil Noble
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Manchester United - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - December 16, 2018 Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates scoring their second goal with Georginio Wijnaldum and team mates REUTERS/Phil Noble

Tony Considine

Liverpool take on Man United at Anfield this afternoon as the Reds look to reclaim top spot in the Premier League. Kick off is at 4pm and you can follow all the action in our live blog:

 

Who is your sportstar of the year?

Vote in the Irish Independent Sport Star Awards and you could win the ultimate sports prize.

Prizes include, a trip to Old Trafford to watch Man United take on Liverpool in the Premier League, tickets to Ireland's home games in the Six Nations, All Ireland football and hurling final tickets and much more.

Simply click here to register your vote

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport