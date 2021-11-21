| 2.4°C Dublin

Arteta’s naivety plays right into the hands of rampant Liverpool

Liverpool 4 Arsenal 0

Mohamed Salah scores Liverpool's third goal in his side's runaway 4-0 win. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Expand

Chris Bascombe

For Liverpool, there was the reassuring familiarity of a comfortable win over Arsenal. For Mikel Arteta, only the sobering reality that little has changed since their early-season beatings by Chelsea and Manchester City.

Results and performance against the title contenders make grim reading in north London, as Jurgen Klopp’s side rediscovered their winning touch in what, ultimately, amounted to a rout.

