Arteta’s naivety plays right into the hands of rampant Liverpool

For Liverpool, there was the reassuring familiarity of a comfortable win over Arsenal. For Mikel Arteta, only the sobering reality that little has changed since their early-season beatings by Chelsea and Manchester City.

Results and performance against the title contenders make grim reading in north London, as Jurgen Klopp’s side rediscovered their winning touch in what, ultimately, amounted to a rout.

Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and Takumi Minamino’s goals were a fair reflection of the gulf in class for the last hour of a one-sided 4-0 win. But for Aaron Ramsdale, Liverpool would have scored another four.

And, yet, when Arteta re-examines the wreckage, he will be compelled to question his own role and ask himself if he was guilty of courage or naivety. Most will accuse him of the latter.

For 33 minutes, Arsenal were doing reasonably well. Sure, Liverpool were controlling the ball but not doing much with it, and the visiting fans were engaging in a chant about whether the Anfield atmosphere is all that it is made out to be.

Arteta, perhaps emboldened by the relative serenity and manner in which his defence was nullifying Liverpool’s strikers, decided to take on Klopp in a touchline shouting match. By proxy, he was calling it on with the whole of the stadium. Not, as it turns out, the wisest move.

Anfield duly picked up the gauntlet, the arena ignited, and Liverpool were ahead within a few minutes as calmness surrendered to an all-out attacking blitz and then complete home dominance.

“They were seeing red blurs all over the place,” said Trent Alexander-Arnold, outstanding again.

It was a curious spectacle as Arteta and Klopp — hugging each other before kick-off — had to be restrained by their coaching staff. The incendiary moment came about because the Spanish coach was increasingly irate with Mane’s challenges on Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyosu. Arteta first complained in the second minute that Mane was leading into aerial challenges with his elbow. Klopp clocked that complaint, so was poised when his rival was again animated, demanding the officials intervene.

In the aftermath, all the backroom staff joined in exchanging obscenities and both managers were booked. Arteta had immediate cause for regret as the Liverpool coach instructed his supporters to increase the volume, and, in the ensuing noise, Ramsdale saved from Mane and Alexander-Arnold, before succumbing to the Senegal striker’s 39th- minute header. Alexander-Arnold, inevitably, was the provider. He rightfully claims the assist, although even he might concede Arteta’s indirect role.

Whatever the wisdom and merit of Arteta’s complaints, or more how he made them, the charitable interpretation is this was a sign of his growing confidence. He may have wanted to transmit more fight into his players. It backfired horribly.

After those humbling defeats by Chelsea and Manchester City, Arteta — and everyone else — came here to assess how much has changed at Arsenal. Not enough, as it turned out. Personnel-wise, they are certainly unrecognisable. It is a sign of the Spanish coach’s rising confidence that he was prepared to leave Kieran Tierney on the bench to keep faith in Nuno Tavares, although the Portuguese left-back would be culpable for Liverpool’s second goal.

But mentality issues linger. If they arrived on Merseyside intent on banishing the enduring notion they are soft touch, especially in venues like this, they failed miserably. Liverpool, as expected, looked the more composed and threatening side even before Ramsdale’s first save on 30 minutes. He pushed out Thiago Alcantara’s volley, and then pounced to stop Mane scoring from the rebound.

Arsenal were especially awful after the interval and almost paid the price twice shortly into the second half, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Salah both close at the Kop end.

They did not have to wait long for the points to be secure, helped by Arsenal’s generosity at the back. Arsenal were determined to keep playing one-touch football from their six-yard box, dicing with danger too often.

One might have thought Arteta knew the risk-and-reward calculations were not weighted in his favour from his Manchester City experiences here. Still, Tavares passed directly to Jota in the penalty area on 52 minutes and he put Ben White and Ramsdale on the floor, then tapped into the empty net.

Liverpool should have been out of sight after an hour, although Alisson’s save with his feet to deny Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was a reminder of recent shortcomings when dominant positions have been too easily surrendered.

That made Salah striking the third on 73 minutes a relief to Klopp, and Minamino instantly added the fourth to turn it into a battering. Liverpool needed this after their defeat at West Ham and with so many injuries. They need to stay in touch with Chelsea.

It all turned out to be too much of the same for Arsenal. Their recent results show they are improving, but the gap between them and the title contenders is still yawning.