Arsenal legend Martin Keown believes Gunners boss Unai Emery has taken the club as far as he can, as he suspects his time at the club is nearing an end following a 2-1 Europa League defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt.

'We witnessed an absolute shambles' - Arsenal legend suspects Unai Emery is running out of time after latest defeat

After their woeful display in a 2-2 draw against Southampton last weekend, Arsenal were booed off the field once again as they turned in a limp performance that piled the pressure on boss Emery.

While they remain in a strong position to qualify for the next phase of the Europa League heading into their final group game, the calls for managerial change will gather momentum after another limp display and Keown didn't hold back in his criticism as he spoke to BT Sport.

"We just witnessed an absolute shambles of a performance. I think he (Emery) may well have taken the team as far as he can," stated Keown.

"I hope I'm wrong and he can turn it around because he is a good man, but that was a shambles.

"The team selection, the team motivation, the substitutions, the performance, everything was missing here. It was a dreadful performance.

"Is he able to motivate this team? He seems to have lost the players. The desire seems to have ebbed away.

"I think maybe the manager may be in a position where he feels he needs to step aside now. Serious questions need to be asked. This is as bad as I have seen it.

"This is relegation form. Decisions need to be made otherwise the club is going to plunge further down the table.

"If the manager doesn't survive this, he will look back at this as the beginning of the end. It looked like [the players] were making the decisions.

"Confidence has ebbed away completely. No snap in their play, no real direction. Who looked really bothered out there?

"I looked to the sideline and I don't see the leadership. There's some big questions that need to be asked by the powers that be."

Emery was given a vote of confidence by the Arsenal board last week, yet Sunday's Premier League game at Norwich now looks like a game that could be crucial to his future, but he tried to find a silver lining amid the gloom.

"I am being positive, but above all realistic," stated Emery. "We lost a very good opportunity to win the game tonight, but we improved from the last match here.

"We are first in the table, and lost the opportunity to progress tonight, but we will take another in Liege.

"The fans were angry at the end, they were disappointed. We lost the control of the game in 15 minutes, and they achieved the result in that period, but we are better than we are showing."

When asked whether he feared being sacked he replied: "I am thinking about the next match and how we can improve. If we play like in the first half, that is the way.

"I can understand the criticism about the team, about me. We are not in a good moment and also as a coach, I had that moment also in my career."

Emery also praised the Arsenal fans on a night when Granit Xhaka returned to action at the Emirates Stadium for the first time since he stormed off the field as he was substituted against Crystal Palace last month.

