Unai Emery set for Arsenal axe as pressure mounts on beleaguered boss

A prominent Arsenal fan group has called on the club to act after Thursday night's loss to Eintracht Frankfurt continued an alarming loss of form.

Pressure continues to mount on head coach Unai Emery, with the Gunners now winless in their last seven games, their worst run in 27 years.

The 2-1 Europa League reverse at home to Frankfurt was the latest setback as a sparse Emirates Stadium crowd witnessed another poor display from Emery's side.

Raul Sanllehi, the club's head of football, and managing director Vinai Venkatesham publicly backed Emery during the international break but results have not improved and the Arsenal Supporters' Trust are demanding a response.

"Last night more than half of Arsenal's season-ticket holders didn't bother attending the match despite having paid for their tickets. Those that did were left frustrated and angry at a performance and defeat that represented Arsenal's worst run of results since 1992," they posted on Twitter.

"Things can't go on like this. The club needs decisive action to address this. There should also be greater accountability from the new football management personnel as to what they are doing to address Arsenal's decline."

