Unai Emery reacts to Granit Xhaka's statement as Gary Neville offers up a damning verdict on the Arsenal captain

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has confirmed his club captain Granit Xhaka will not be considered for selection in Saturday's Premier League game against Wolves, as the fall-out from his outburst directed at the club's supporters last weekend continues.

Xhaka reacted angrily as he was substituted by Emery in last weekend's clash against Crystal Palace and released a statement on Thursday offering a measured apology to Arsenal fans and also hitting out at online abuse that he stated has taken him to 'boiling point'.

"The scenes that took place around my substitution have moved me deeply. I love this club and will always give 100 per cent on and off the pitch," read Xhaka's statement.

"My feeling of not being understood by the fans, and repeated abusive comments at matches and in social media over the last weeks and months have hurt me deeply. People have said things like 'we will break your legs', 'kill your wife' and 'wish that your daughter gets cancer'.

"That has stirred me up and I reached boiling point when I felt the rejection in the stadium on Sunday. In this situation, I let myself be carried away and reacted in a way that disrespected the group of fans that supports our club, our team and myself with positive energy. That is not my intention and I'm sorry if that's what people thought."

The statement received a mixed reaction from Arsenal fans and while Emery refused to comment on whether Xhaka would remain as the club's skipper, he confirmed he will not play against Wolves this weekend.

"The first is the person, the human. Like everyone he feels, Xhaka, with his issues, needs time to recover normality," stated Emery. "He said sorry, he gave the apology to the supporters and to everybody. Now is the focus on the match.

"It is not in my mind that he will play tomorrow. I am thinking tomorrow he is not going to play. Now we need to be focused 100 per cent only on the match. We are going to do the training today but at the moment it is not in my mind."

Meanwhile, Manchester United legend Gary Neville has given a blunt verdict on the Xhaka controversy, as he offered up some frank views on the Switzerland midfielder in an interview with talkSPORT.

"I have a real problem every time I watch Xhaka play, to be honest with you," stated Neville. "He's the least-experienced experienced player I've ever seen. He commits hundreds of fouls every match, gets loads of yellow cards, his performance levels are poor for Arsenal, and that's my biggest problem with him.

"He doesn't seem to learn. I've never known a player commit the same mistakes game after game. He's riddled with ill-discipline. He doesn't lead in any way shape or form on the pitch, other than the fact he does seem to give his all and does, to be fair, fight for the team.

"I don't have a problem with an incident like Sunday because I think that can happen in football with passion, emotion, tension and ill-discipline. 'I've seen those types of things happen at United over the years where you can have a spat with fans and things like that.

"Never really nice to watch, sometimes a little unhealthy, but as long as you apologise, you never really come out of these situations unless you apologise to the fans."

Online Editors