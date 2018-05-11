Sport Arsenal

Friday 11 May 2018

Two Arsenal academy coaches suspended as club investigates allegations of bullying

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Arsenal have suspended of two of their academy coaches pending an investigation into allegations of bullying.

The pair, whom the club have not named, are widely reported to be under-23 team coaches Steve Gatting and Carl Laraman.

An Arsenal spokesperson said: "We have suspended two coaches and launched an investigation following complaints from some players.

"These are private matters and we will not discuss any further detail."

Arsenal's under-23 team won this season's Premier League 2 title but were beaten by Porto in the International Cup final at West Ham on Tuesday night.

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport