Two Arsenal academy coaches suspended as club investigates allegations of bullying
Arsenal have suspended of two of their academy coaches pending an investigation into allegations of bullying.
The pair, whom the club have not named, are widely reported to be under-23 team coaches Steve Gatting and Carl Laraman.
An Arsenal spokesperson said: "We have suspended two coaches and launched an investigation following complaints from some players.
"These are private matters and we will not discuss any further detail."
Arsenal's under-23 team won this season's Premier League 2 title but were beaten by Porto in the International Cup final at West Ham on Tuesday night.
Online Editors
Related Content
- I did my best work at Arsenal after Emirates move, says Arsene Wenger
- Arsenal look set to be frustrated in their pursuit of a possible target to replace Arsene Wenger
- So long, farewell, auf wiedersehen, adieu…