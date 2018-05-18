Thierry Henry set to be offered 'key role' in new Arsenal set-up as he prepares to leave his post with Belgium

Arsenal are expected to hold talks with club legend Thierry Henry over his return to the club, with the role under discussion yet to be revealed.

While Henry had expressed an interest in succeeding his old boss Arsene Wenger as the club's new boss, that position looks set to be handed to former Gunners captain Mikel Arteta, who is expected to leave his role as an assistant coach at Manchester City to take the top job at Arsenal.

Yet confirmation that Henry has not extended his contract as an assistant coach with the Belgium national team added to an expectation that he will return to Arsenal next season. Arsenal's hierarchy were keen to get Henry involved in their set-up over the last year, but his relationship with Wenger has cooled after the duo had a disagreement that led to a parting of the ways in the summer of 2016.

Wenger reportedly asked Henry to give up his role as a highly paid Sky Sports pundit if he wanted to continue his coaching education with Arsenal's young players, with that request declined by Henry. While Henry has been critical of Wenger and Arsenal on Sky Sports since then, it appears the club are eager to get this club legend back involved in their set-up, possibly as an assistant to Arteta.

Arsenal are believed to be keen to build a new-look management team that will be fronted by Arteta and is likely to feature experienced coaches to assist the former Arsenal captain in his first managerial role, with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola already reported to be considering his options as he looks to replace Arteta. Sporting Director Raul Sanllehi and Head of Recruitment Sven Mislintat will be handed a prominent role in the club's future planning, with Henry's presence a possible ploy to win over Arsenal fans who had been hoping for the appointment of an established manager following Wenger's exit.

While Arsenal chiefs have shown no eagerness to try and recruit Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri, the Italian tactician has now confirmed that he is staying with his current employers despite media links with the Gunners job. "I have never had doubts about it," said Allegri when asked whether he was staying at Juventus.

"Next week I will meet the club to see the plans and understand what the club wants to do in order to make Juventus competitive next season, as Juventus have always done.

Online Editors