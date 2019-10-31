Granit Xhaka blames 'repeated abusive comments at matches and in social media' for his reaction to Arsenal fans

Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka has offered a belated explanation for his behaviour after he was substituted in last Sunday's Premier League game against Crystal Palace, with an apology coming within a statement that was also loaded with accusation directed at some of the club's fans.

Xhaka was booed off by Arsenal fans as he was substituted by manager Unai Emery, with the Switzerland midfielder making angry gestures towards supporters before he ripped his shirt off and disappeared down the tunnel.

Emery stated on Tuesday that the captain who was appointed via a vote from team-mates earlier this season should apologise to Arsenal fans following the incident and that apology has now been delivered amid comments that may not be welcomed by some Gunners fans.

"After taking some time to reflect on what happened on Sunday afternoon, I would like to give you an explanation rather than a quick response," read Xhaka's statement.

"The scenes that took place around my substitution have moved me deeply. I love this club and will always give 100 per cent on and off the pitch.

"My feeling of not being understood by the fans, and repeated abusive comments at matches and in social media over the last weeks and months have hurt me deeply.

"People have said things like 'we will break your legs', 'kill your wife' and 'wish that your daughter gets cancer'.

"That has stirred me up and I reached boiling point when I felt the rejection in the stadium on Sunday. In this situation, I let myself be carried away and reacted in a way that disrespected the group of fans that supports our club, our team and myself with positive energy. That is not my intention and I'm sorry if that's what people thought.

"My wish is that we get back to a place of mutual respect, remembering why we fell in love with this game in the first place. Let's move forward positively together."

Xhaka's future as Arsenal captain has been the subject of intense speculation in recent days, with this apology a clear attempt by the player and the club to move on from any incident that many observers have suggested undermined Emery's authority at the club.

"It's not easy for him and for the team. He is now devastated, devastated and sad," said Emery earlier this week. "We spoke yesterday and on Sunday night I also spoke.

"His commitment with the club is a great commitment every time. He wants to help. His behaviour was perfect in training, with the group and with the club. He knows he was wrong. He was wrong and he feels it inside very deeply, but that is normal as a human.

"You need – and every player needs - the supporters' support. Support them, support the team. We spoke and I spoke a lot with him also about that.

"We need to learn and when we are having good matches and good moments, they applaud us and we are happy, but when we are in one difficult moment or we are receiving some criticism, we need to also be strong and to know and to learn to play under that pressure.

"When the supporters - our followers - are unhappy with us because maybe now we need to play, now we need to control the matches better and improve things to be stronger, we need them."

Emery and Arsenal now need to decide what happens next with Xhaka ahead of Saturday's Premier League game against Wolves at Emirates Stadium.

Online Editors