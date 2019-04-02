Cesc Fabregas admits he was saddened by the fan abuse Arsene Wenger received from Arsenal fans in his final years at the club.

Cesc Fabregas ‘sad’ at fan abuse of former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger

The French manager walked away from Arsenal last year after a 22-year reign, with Unai Emery his replacement.

And the former Arsenal and Chelsea star concedes the criticism weighed him down.

“Some moments I was sad yes, He doesn’t deserve it for what he’s done,” Fabregas told beIN Sports.

“In football, it’s all about today,” said the Spaniard. “What you’ve done yesterday, unfortunately, doesn’t count.”

Despite unrest in the final years at the Emirates, Fabregas insists Wenger’s legacy will be remembered fondly.

“When you retire after twenty, thirty years people will talk about it and remember it like wow what they did,” Fabregas said.

The 31-year-old is now focused on Monaco, after joining the French side in January after five seasons with Chelsea.

“Right now you need to perform today,” Fabregas added. “This is the world we live in. It’s great because you cannot live in the past.

“I will be able to live in the past when I’m thirty-eight and I retire and hang up my boots it will be perfect as I can see videos of myself scoring goals every single day.”

