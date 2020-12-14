Arteta in firing line over latest home failure

Red mist: Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka grabs Ashley Westwood of Burnley around the throat, the incident which led to the Swiss midfielder’s dismissal. Photo: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Arsenal ran out for the second half of this game to the Michael Jackson hit Bad, and this latest defeat in what is turning into a catastrophic season for Mikel Arteta and his team was bad; really, really bad.

As has so often been the case, Arsenal were the architects of their own downfall as Granit Xhaka earned the most stupid of red cards and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang broke his goal duck by heading into his own net.

It was hard to imagine how this could have been any worse for Arsenal head coach Arteta, whose team are 15th in the Premier League table and looking like relegation candidates.

Chances

Burnley arrived at the Emirates with only one Premier League victory, but left it with a second three points that condemned Arsenal to their fourth successive top-flight home defeat for the first time since 1959.

Quite where Arsenal and Arteta go from here is anybody's guess, but Xhaka is surely out of last chances now.

Expand Close Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images Getty Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

The midfielder, who finished last year as public enemy number one with the Gunners fans, somehow managed to ensure that his stock will be even lower when 2020 ends.

And this time there may well be no way back, as the biggest consolation for many of the fed-up fans, watching from inside the stadium and from their sofas, is that there is no way Xhaka can play in the next three matches he will sit out through suspension.

It is impossible to offer up any justification for Xhaka's latest act of stupidity, as he was correctly sent off for grabbing Ashley Westwood by the throat following a Var review.

The red card came 13 minutes into the second half and during Arsenal's best spell of the game, following Xhaka's own foul on Burnley's Dwight McNeil.

Expand Close Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores an own goal. Photo: Nick Potts - Pool/Getty Images Getty Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores an own goal. Photo: Nick Potts - Pool/Getty Images

He had initially been booked for squaring up to the winger, as referee Graham Scott had missed the clash with Westwood.

But after consulting the monitor on the side of the pitch, Scott correctly cancelled his yellow card and upgraded it to a straight red after witnessing Xhaka holding Westwood's neck and pushing him to the ground.

Xhaka stormed straight down the tunnel and will have presumably witnessed matters reaching a new low for Arsenal from the home dressing-room just 15 minutes after his dismissal.

Expand Close Burnley's Ashley Barnes is put under pressure by Arsenal's Kieran Tierney and Dani Ceballos. Photo: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images Getty Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Burnley's Ashley Barnes is put under pressure by Arsenal's Kieran Tierney and Dani Ceballos. Photo: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Read More

There was another Var check on a potential red card for Mohamed Elneny, who was lucky to get away with putting his hands into the face of the excellent James Tarkowski as the pair waited for a Burnley corner.

But Arsenal did not get off the hook, as, from Westwood's resulting set-piece, Aubameyang managed to glance a header past his own goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Aubameyang had last hit the net, at the right end, in Arsenal's victory over Manchester United at the start of November that already seems like a lifetime ago.

The 2,000 home fans, who had been drowned out by the maddening hum of a stadium water pump in the first half, could be heard booing as Arsenal made their way back to the centre circle to kick off.

The non-stop humming noise had heightened the sense of torture for the Arsenal fans during a dull first half in which their team should really have fallen behind.

Robbie Brady produced a perfect inswinging cross from the right that picked out Chris Wood unmarked, but he failed to connect with his attempted header and the ball bounced off his shoulder and wide of the target.

With no creativity through the middle from Xhaka and Elneny, Arsenal, as they had been against Tottenham, were reliant on their wide players to try to create chances.

Surprise

Burnley defenders Tarkowski and Ben Mee relish defending crosses into their box, but Rob Holding was left clear to head over from a Bukayo Saka centre.

It was not a huge surprise that Arsenal's best chance of the first half came from a cross along the floor, rather than in the air, but goalkeeper Nick Pope managed to keep the scores level.

Kieran Tierney, Arsenal's best player before the break, pulled the ball back along the ground and Alexandre Lacazette looked certain to score but Pope was equal to the striker's effort.

Early in the second half Aubameyang came to life to embark on a good run before passing to Tierney, who forced Pope into a good save.

Pope was alert again to get his palms to a Saka flick, before Aubameyang saw a shot deflected out of play, with Arsenal finally showing some real urgency.

But Xhaka lost his head and Aubameyang used his to give Burnley a precious win that left Arsenal supporters booing at the final whistle and wondering when the pain might finally end. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

Read More

Telegraph.co.uk