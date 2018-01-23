Arsene Wenger fears Henrikh Mkhitaryan's confidence may need to be rebuilt after Man United rejection

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has admitted new signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan may need time to find his feet after his chastening fall from grace at Manchester United.

Mkhitaryan failed to make his mark in Jose Mourinho's plans at United this season and was encouraged by United chiefs to move to Arsenal as they tried to force through a deal to sign Alexis Sanchez.

Both transfers were confirmed on Monday evening, with Wenger admitting Mkhitaryan may need to rebuild his confidence after a challenging time under Mourinho at United. "Of course you worry about how much it has affected him, but it's a new chance for him, what you want in life is a new chance and I'm sure with his quality that he will take it," admitted Wenger, who also confirmed he tried to sign Mkhitaryan when he moved to United in the summer of 2016.

"He can play in different positions, but personally I first see him first in a wide position, but I'm thinking about him a possibility to play through the middle." The Arsenal boss went on to insist he can incorporate Mkhitaryan, as well as another potential new recruit in Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, into his squad as players will have to accept they cannot play every week.

"Some people need confidence and to feel security, but in football teams, there is a number (of players in a squad) that pushes you, a number that makes you asleep, and a number that paralyses you," he cotninued. "So you have to find the right number in each squad to give fair competition, but as well not be too much in administration, and not to have no chance at all - no matter what happens - to play.

"Some will have to be in and out. But on the other hand, we have seen that (Aaron) Ramsey has been out injured many times, Jack Wilshere as well. "We play in many competitions and you have a number you can fit in."

