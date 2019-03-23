Arsenal midfielder Denis Suarez says critics have ‘no idea’ over training claims

Denis Suárez has hit out at critics who have claimed he has failed to impress Arsenal manager Unai Emery with his performances in training.

Suárez moved to Arsenal on transfer deadline day on loan until the end of the season, with the club having a non-compulsory option to buy the 25-year-old in the summer.

Arsenal are currently paying all of Suárez’s £60,000 a week salary but the Spaniard is yet to start a match for his new club, instead making six substitute appearances.

There have been reports that Emery is weighing up a summer move for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Christopher Nkunku and is unconvinced Suárez has what it takes to adapt to the Premier League – although the player has rubbished those claims.

“Working hard, learning and improving,” he wrote on his Twitter page, along with a video of him scoring a goal in training. “P.S. Don’t talk about my workouts if you have no idea.

Speaking earlier this month, Suárez was convinced he would be a success at Arsenal, he said: “My aim is to be a success here, perform well and feel important.

“I’d like to become an important player at the club. I joined Aresnal to get a lot of playing time, to be an important player and feel important.

“I’m determined to perform well and be a success at this great club.”

Suárez also praised the effect Emery has had on his career to date, adding: “I think Unai made me a football player, when I joined [Sevilla] I was a prospect.

“I was coming off the back of a great season in the second division with Barca B. But it was a big step up to the elite level. He really helped me.”

