Arsenal fans praise Mohamed Elneny after he appeared to aim a dig at former teammate Alexis Sanchez

Sanchez parted company with Arsenal this week in a swap move which saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan move in the opposite direction.

The Chilean hit back at claims in recent months that he had not been fully committed before his move to Old Trafford. Taking to Twitter after Arsenal's 2-1 win over Chelsea last night that helped Arsene Wenger's side qualify for the final of the Carabao Cup, Elneny tweeted an image of he and his teammates celebrating Granit Xhaka's winner with the message: “Now there are players fighting every minute for the logo and the fans #WeAreTheArsenal Wembley time.”

Now there are players fighting every minute for the logo and the fans #WeAreTheArsenal

Wembley time pic.twitter.com/reiS70hMRd — Mohamed ELNeny (@ElNennyM) January 25, 2018

The post appears to have been a dig aimed at Sanchez and some Gunners fans have praised the Egyptian for his tweet. A supporter wrote: “Well said @ElNennyM.”

One person said: “Shows the lads didnt get along with alexis. Change room must have been toxic.” And another tweeted: “Play for the name on the front of the shirt and the fans will remember the name on the back. Something Sanchez never understood.”

Following his departure, Wenger was keen to stress that Sanchez was always committed to the Arsenal cause. "He's a very professional player who has been committed until the last minute," Wenger said.

"In training, he was practising with full power, so I never questioned that. I never had any doubts about that.

"He's a world-class player who has contributed well to us and was a star here. I would like to thank him for his contribution here and I wish him well."

