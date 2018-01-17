Alexis Sanchez agrees four-year Manchester United contract as Arsenal wait on Henrikh Mkhitaryan

And Sanchez is now just waiting to find out if Henrikh Mkhitaryan will agree a switch in the other direction to Arsenal, which would trigger his move to Old Trafford.

Sanchez’s lucrative contract means United’s deal to sign the forward is worth over £60m once his £30m value, agents’ fee, worth more than £10m, and signing on fee are taken into consideration. Manchester City were not prepared to pay so much for a player who only has six months remaining on his contract.

Similarly, despite Antonio Conte admitting his admiration of the Chilean, Chelsea, who went close to signing Sanchez last summer, would not match the figures on offer at Old Trafford. Sanchez is now hoping Mkhitaryan will quickly reach an agreement with Arsenal, although the Armenian wants to become the highest earner at the Emirates.

Having already sanctioned the £20m sale of Theo Walcott to Everton, Arsenal are closing in on a move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who wants to leave Borussia Dortmund. Aubameyang is believed to have a verbal agreement to join Arsenal and the Gunners now need to agree a deal with Dortmund, who would ideally like to take Olivier Giroud in the other direction.

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi is another potential target for Dortmund, although the Belgian is keen on a loan move to Sevilla. Arsenal’s interest in Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan has been driven by recently-appointed head of recruitment Sven Mislintat, who helped to sign the pair for Dortmund.

But the Gunners’ transfer policy has been criticised by former striker Ian Wright, who said: “Everything that is happening is being forced on them through other people.

“Mkhitaryan is not a player Arsenal have been after - he's a player that Arsenal have been handed.

“It's the same with Aubameyang - a couple of years ago, he was on everyone's radar but now he's gone a bit cold. Then all of a sudden, he's on Arsenal's radar - it all feels panicky for me. “Of course they are both quality players. But if you are losing Sanchez, you need players that will hit the ground running. I'm not sure about Mkhitaryan's state of mind right now.”

