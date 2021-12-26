Arsenal v Wolves joins Leeds’ clash with Villa on Premier League midweek Covid postponements list

Arsenal’s clash with Wolves on Tuesday has been postponed with the Wanderers squad decimated by Covid-19 cases and injuries, the Premier League has confirmed.

A statement from the governing body read: “Arsenal FC’s match against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Emirates Stadium, due to be played at 12:30pm on Tuesday 28 December, has regrettably been postponed.

“The Premier League Board accepted the postponement application as Wolverhampton Wanderers does not have the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper) as a result of a number of COVID-19 cases and injuries at the club.

“The Board was able to make its decision in advance of the fixture to give clarity to the affected clubs and their fans. We apologise for the inconvenience and disruption caused to supporters’ festive plans.”

The Premier League statement continued: “The League is aware that the decisions this week to postpone matches will disappoint supporters, and understands their frustrations at a special time of year when fans look forward to attending and watching football games.

“The League aims to provide as much clarity as possible, but unfortunately postponements sometimes have to be made at short notice, as safety is our priority.”

Read More

The announcement came just hours after Leeds’ home clash with Aston Villa on the same day was called off.

United’s match against Liverpool scheduled for today had already been postponed due to the virus.

“Whilst there have been no new Covid cases in the playing squad, the majority of those who tested positive prior to the Liverpool game are not yet out of isolation,” the West Yorkshire club said in a statement.

Birmingham’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Peterborough on Wednesday evening has also been postponed amid an ongoing outbreak among the Blues’ ranks.

City said on their official Twitter account: “The club can now confirm that our league clash with Peterborough United at St Andrew’s on Wednesday 29 December has also been postponed.

“With a short turnaround time between fixtures, there was insufficient window for players to return from isolation or recover from injury.”